Stellenbosch University campus management urged to speed pace of transformation Students marched to hand over a memorandum of demands to rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, on Thursday.

Babalo Ndwayana CAPE TOWN - The #RacismMustFall student movement at Stellenbosch University has pleaded with campus management to speed up the pace of transformation at the institution. Students marched to hand over a memorandum of demands to rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, on Thursday. #Maties An independent, external commission of inquiry will be set up to probe racism and harassment at the university. KB pic.twitter.com/VZ8pejw2QT EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2022

De Villiers has recommitted himself to resolve issues of racism and harassment at the institution.

Sasco Stellenbosch chairperson Queen Majikijela said that there was a dire need to bring about change at the campus.

"Why must we be treated as second-hand citizens? Now we are paying fees," she said.

Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, reiterated that racist behaviour will not be tolerated on the campus.

"It remains our main priority to provide an inclusive environment for all its students and to maintain a safe student community where social cohesion is promoted to provide quality tertiary education for all," De Villiers said.

Students are seeking the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the first-year law student who urinated on Babalo Ndwayana's personal belongings.

University management said that a probe into the racist incident was still under way.