Stellenbosch Uni students amplify calls for racism on campus to be abolished
A large group of students have made their way to the campus's Rooiplein, pledging their support for victims of racial discrimination at the campus.
STELLENBOSCH - Stellenbosch University students gathered Friday to amplify this past weeks calls for racism at the institution to be abolished.
They also want campus management to finalise a probe into a racial incident at residence Huis Marais, which catapulted the issue into the headlines.
Students say they're not only marching to address incidents that happened at the campus this week, but also in support of others who have suffered in silence in the past.
#StellenboschUniversity One of the speakers urges white students to have discussions with their parents around racial integration and transformation - says theyve been at university at a time black people were excluded from tertiary education. KB pic.twitter.com/VPsoFw1MuPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2022
All the university's student representative bodies are participating in the demonstration to create a symbolic show of unity.
Student representative council chairperson Viwe Kobokana said: “What we can and will hold this institution accountable for is cultivating an environment that makes people like these perpetrators feel like what they did was okay, acceptable at SU and normal.”
A disciplinary process probing the incident where white student Theuns du Toit urinated on the personal belongings of black student Babalo Ndwayana is still ongoing.