Stellenbosch Uni students amplify calls for racism on campus to be abolished

A large group of students have made their way to the campus's Rooiplein, pledging their support for victims of racial discrimination at the campus.

STELLENBOSCH - Stellenbosch University students gathered Friday to amplify this past weeks calls for racism at the institution to be abolished.

They also want campus management to finalise a probe into a racial incident at residence Huis Marais, which catapulted the issue into the headlines.

Students say they're not only marching to address incidents that happened at the campus this week, but also in support of others who have suffered in silence in the past.