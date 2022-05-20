Stellenbosch student arrested for rape expected back in court in June

The accused made a first appearance at the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court yesterday and was released on bail of R1,000.

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch University student arrested on two counts of rape will be back in court next month.

The accused made a first appearance at the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court yesterday and was released on bail of R1,000.

He was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Maties campus management has stressed that there was absolutely no place in our society or on our campuses for acts of violence.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that the accused was not allowed to make contact with the complainant.

"The NPA can confirm that a University of Stellenbosch student appeared at the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court. His case was postponed to 29 June for further investigation."

The campus’ deputy Vice-Chancellor: Strategy, Global and Corporate Affairs, Professor Hester Klopper: "As the university community, we are deeply distressed to learn of an alleged case of rape on our Stellenbosch campus. As management, we condemn all forms of crime and any infringement of human rights, including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms."