R22m flag saga: Cope demands Ramaphosa holds Mthethwa accountable

Ramaphosa has instructed the minister to cancel the contentious R22 million flag project amid growing backlash over the initiative which many South Africans rejected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa hold Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa accountable following his national flag debacle.

Mthethwa has paused the projected, announcing that it will be reviewed.

However, Cope's Dennis Bloem said Mthethwa has a long track record of an unconvincing performance, including his failure to help the arts and culture sector during the lockdown.

“This was not only Nathi Mthethwa’s project, President Ramaphosa gave his blessing to build this R22 million flag. Nobody can just defy this disgraceful abuse of taxpayers’ money.”