Mpho Moerane's memorial service to be held in Alexandra on Friday

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the late former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is expected to be held in his hometown of Alexandra on Friday afternoon.

He’s been described as an entrepreneurial leader who dedicated his talents to the service of the people of Joburg.

Mpho Moerane’s tenure as Joburg mayor was brief, lasting between 1 October and 22 November last year.

He ascended to Joburg's top position after Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo passed away in quick succession.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Paul Mashatile said that Moerane will be remembered for his dedication to the people of Joburg.

"He was a community leader, a businessman, a philanthropist," Mashatile said.

Moerane is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday in his hometown of Alexandra.