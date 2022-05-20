More than 30,000 jobs lost due to floods, says KZN's Zikalala

The flood-stricken province saw a loss of infrastructure amounting billions of rands. People's livelihoods were lost as result, with thousands of people left unemployed, contributing to the already high rate of unemployment.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that 31,220 people were left jobless in KwaZulu-Natal by last month's devastating floods.



Zikalala gave an update on Thursday on the province’s rebuilding efforts.



The COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s July unrest had already been a major setback for the province's economy and the recent floods have added to this.



The province is currently reprioritising different departmental budgets for rebuilding efforts.



Premier Zikalala said that many still remained homeless: "These floods have impacted on about 31,220 jobs, with eThekwini accounting for 68% of jobs."

A total of 826 companies were affected, with the damage sitting at R7 billion.