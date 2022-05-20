Major collisions on N1 and N2 snarl up traffic in Cape Town

A truck jack-knifed on the N1 incoming near Plattekloof Road and caused a crash. At least 13 vehicles were involved.

CAPE TOWN - It's a frustrating end to the week for scores of motorists on two of Cape Town's busiest highways on Friday morning.

At least 13 vehicles were involved.

Officials have also been deployed to a section of the N2 following a collision.

Cape Town Traffic Service's Kevin Jacobs: "Cape Town Traffic Service is attending to an accident scene on the N2 outbound between Robert Sobukwe and airport approach. The two left lanes are obstructed. motorists are advised to proceed with caution."