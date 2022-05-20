KZN's Zikalala assures residents govt working hard to restore water

Although there is progress in restoring water supply in some KwaZulu-Natal communities after the flooding situation, provincial government has admitted to water challenges in some areas.

ETHEKWINI - Although there is progress in restoring water supply in some KwaZulu-Natal communities after the flooding situation, provincial government has admitted to water challenges in some areas.



Areas in the eThekwini district have lacked water for weeks after the floods last month. It has affected communities, schools, and hospitals.

And now with government making plans to give water back to communities, some still have challenges.



Premier Sihle Zikalala has assured residents that they were working around the clock to restore water.



In Thongathi, north of Durban, millions of rands are needed to repair a water treatment plant.

Zikalala said: “The floods severely damaged the water treatment plant in Thongathi. Major repairs in this area are expected to take a few months at an estimated cost of R30 million according to the eThekwini Metro engineers.”

However, he said water tankers would still be dispatched to communities in need.

“About 188 water tankers within eThekwini have been deployed as an interim measure to supply water in all affected areas. We have also started to put static tanks and drill boreholes in some areas.”

He said there had been a 75% to 80% improvement of water supply in eThekwini.