KZN on high alert after warning that weekend rain could lead to more flooding

The weather service said that more flooding could hit the already flood-stricken province of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

DURBAN - The weather service said that more flooding could hit the already flood-stricken province of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

On Thursday, the Cooperative Governance Department also warned that severe weather could hit the province from Friday evening into the weekend.



While briefing the media on Thursday afternoon, Premier Sihle Zikalala also warned about possible flooding.

While KwaZulu-Natal still battles to fully recover from last month’s devastating floods, the province may have to brace itself for more floodings this weekend.



KwaZulu-Natal Premier Zikalala: "If KwaZulu-Natal receives an additional 20mm of rain, there is the potential of flooding as the ground may still be saturated following the recent heavy rains."

He said that the Cooperative Governance Department would have disaster management teams on high alert.



Citizens and flood-prone areas have been cautioned to be alert.