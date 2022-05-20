KZN officials on high alert as adverse weather expected over the weekend

The Cooperative Governance Department has placed disaster management teams on alert as dangerous flash flooding risks hitting already drenched areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government on Friday said several flood-hit communities are at risk of further a humanitarian crisis as the province prepares for adverse weather conditions this weekend.

At least 450 people died when torrential rains triggered mudslides and flood waters collapsed hundreds of homes last month.

Rescue efforts are still continuing with more than 80 people missing or presumed dead.

The Cooperative Governance Department said emergency services including paramedics and rescue teams who are already stretched thin will prioritise areas that are still reeling from last month’s floods.