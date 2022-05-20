KZN education dept to probe harassment of pupil at Durban school

A video widely shared on social media shows some pupils at Effingham Secondary School being manhandled and dragged by guards one of them can be seen pointing his riffle at girl in school uniform.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education on Friday said it was investigating the harassment of pupils by armed security guards at a Durban school.

The guards were reportedly called in during a protest by the pupils, however, the school is yet to confirm this.



MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he had assigned a team to establish exactly what happened.

The department said it was attending to the matter at Effingham Secondary School.

Learning has been suspended for the day due to what the school said was “disruptive behaviour of learners”.

Mshengu said legal services would also be provided to pupils to assist them in laying a criminal complaint against the security guard pointing a rifle at the child.



The school is expected to hold an urgent parents meeting on Saturday morning.