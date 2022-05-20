Joburg EMS issues warning over heating devices as cold weather sets in

The SA Weather Services has warned of a significant drop in temperatures.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services has urged people to take extra caution when using heating devices as the cold weather sets in from Friday.

The SA Weather Services has warned of a significant drop in temperatures.

"Things like heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, imbawula or brazier as they try to warm themselves to make sure that all these heating devices are not left unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents which may occur at home during this extremely cold temperature," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.