Jeff Radebe warns ANC could get below 50% of votes at 2024 national elections

Its head of policy Jeff Radebe has warned that the governing party could get to below 50% in the next national election.

JOHANNEBSURG - The ANC in its discussion documents ahead of its policy conference said its electoral decline at the 2021 polls was a warning signal of what lies ahead in 2024.

Its head of policy Jeff Radebe has warned that the governing party could get to below 50% in the next national election.

Radebe was speaking at the party's discussion documents at Luthuli House on Friday ahead of its July policy conference where it outlines and reviews some of its plans for itself and the country.

The ANC has already lost power across major metros in the country, including all three big cities in Gauteng.

The governing party is on shaky ground with the electorate with support for the party on a continuous decline.

The party, as it prepares for both its policy and national conferences, is attempting to combat its looming demise where it could easily garner less than 50% of the vote.

Radebe’s listed issues voters have with the organisation: “Growing levels of malfeasance and corruption, poor service delivery, a distant and out of touch inward looking ANC, decreasing levels of trust in stability in the ANC.”

COMMITMENT TO ROOTING OUT CORRUPTION

The governing party said while there have been positive developments in the fight against corruption, the need to ramp up efforts to root out wrongdoing remains.

Corruption levels have increased under the ANC's watch with billions being stolen from taxpayers during the state capture and in processes of procuring personal protective equipment since the advent of COVID-19 in the country.

Radebe said the ANC remains committed to fighting corruption: “The state capture commission has also highlighted the extent of corruption and steps to be taken to count down this scourge. There is a need to retain momentum and further strengthen anticorruption measures to which the ANC is committed.”