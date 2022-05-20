If ANC doesn't solve economic problems SA will be in dire straits - Jeff Radebe

Issues to be explored include land ownership, the state of healthcare and education, levels of corruption as well as the ANC's own mission to renew itself.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) head of policy Jeff Radebe says if the governing party cannot solve South Africa's economic problems the country will be in dire straits.

Radebe launched the ANC's discussion papers ahead of its July policy conference where party members will deliberate over plans it set out for both the country and the organisation.



The documents will be published on the party’s website where members and the general public can read through its proposals.

Radebe said the ailing economy is one of the most burning issues.

"In our conference in Mangaung in 2012, we made our broad policy approach in the commonality that since 1994 as the ANC as a government we have succeeded in consolidating all institutions constitutional democracy but in so far as the economy is concerned we still lack behind, especially in the empowerment of previously disadvantaged individuals," he said.