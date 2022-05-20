Gordhan: Sabotage and maintenance are issues facing Eskom

Gordhan delivered his department’s budget vote for the 2022/2023 financial year in a virtual address on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday said Eskom’s poor generation performance was receiving urgent attention, adding that sabotage and legacy maintenance issues continued to be a problem at the entity.

During his speech, Eskom released a statement announcing that stage 2 load shedding would continue between 5 and 10 pm until Sunday.

Earlier, the minister said he had received a report from the power the utility about acts of sabotage at the Hendrina Power Plant, just days after Eskom confirmed incidents at the Tutuka Power Station.

“An important cable, which is required to start a unit that was undergoing repairs and to get it synchronised with the rest of the system was cut. This flexible copper bars required to synchronise this unit to the rest of the power infrastructure were stolen.”

Gordhan has explained that several other parts of the unit were stolen, implying it was an inside job.

He said there was also more evidence of orchestrated sabotage, saying this was a problem that the whole country should get involved in and address.