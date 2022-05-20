Gauteng ANC calls on members to emulate Moerane’s commitment to develop Joburg

Moerane passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday.

ALEXANDRA - African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Gauteng have called on its members not to despair following the passing of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane.

He had spent just over a week in hospital after being involved in a car crash.

The ANC held a memorial service for him in his hometown of Alexandra on Friday afternoon.

It’s been an emotional gathering of the family, friends and comrades of Moerane at his home.

Speaker after speaker repeated glowing tributes that have been heard since the confirmation of Moerane’s passing.

Many noted that he was a dedicated community servant and his life was cut short.

ANC Gauteng PEC member Parks Tau called on members to emulate Moerane’s commitment to the development of Johannesburg.

“This is the time to pick up the spear and continue with the struggle for social and economic development and the emancipation of those historically disadvantaged and for transformation for our country.”

Moerane is set to be laid to rest on Sunday in Alexandra.