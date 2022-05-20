Family of slain detective Charl Kinnear to lose police protection

Nicollette Kinnear has received notice from the SAPS on Thursday night that police protection her family was allocated following her husband's assassination would be withdrawn from next week.

CAPE TOWN - Wife of slain organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear, said that her family was again being thrown to the wolves.

The letter states "a threat assessment was conducted by Head Office Crime Intelligence and that no threat was found" that warranted further protection.

Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot and killed as he arrived outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

He was on the cusp of cracking a sensitive investigation relating to the gang underworld and illegal guns when he was ambushed near the driveway of his home on 18 September 2020.

His wife, Nicolette, said at the time their family home suffered a failed hand grenade attack in November 2019, they were under police guard that was removed a month later.

"It's just not fair. I didn't ask to be in this situation neither did my kids. We are where we are today because of my husband's job...we are, where we are today because they did not do what they needed to do at a particular time...is that my fault? No," she said.

Alleged gang underworld bigwig, Nafiz Modack, bogus private investigator Zane Killian and others are in court for their alleged involvement in Kinnear's killing as well as a slew of other charges.

Nicolette Kinnear said details that emerged in court are clear that attacks outside their home were targeting them as a family.

"You hear how five, six different attacks was planned, not only on my husband, on us. None of the attacks have come out in the court proceedings. All attacks was always intended at our house," she said.

Nicolette said that she had not had any explanation from police seniors why their protection was removed in 2019.