Eskom opens several criminal charges over cable theft at power stations

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has opened criminal cases with the police over cable theft reported at several power stations.

Security has since been increased at various power stations, with smart technology introduced.

This follows an incident that Eskom describes as sabotage at the Tutuka station this week - at the time the power station was finalising preparations to return unit five to service.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said that this was the fifth incident since March last year.

"Eskom does believe these were deliberate acts of sabotage by someone who has access to the site where someone has access to the security features in the area quite well. Eskom has laid criminal charges with the police, and its forensic team is assisting with the investigation," he said.