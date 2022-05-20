Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for Sat, Sun from 8 am until 10 pm

The battling state owned utility said it needs to preserve its emergency reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the extension of stage 2 load shedding for Saturday and Sunday from 8 am until 10 pm.

It said it has done this to also maintain current diesel stocks.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said: “Eskom is expecting a ship containing diesel supplies to land on Monday and offload its cargo through Tuesday. If the current burn rate persists, diesel will be depleted ahead of the ship offloading.”