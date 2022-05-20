EC man (72) sentenced to life in jail for raping girl (9)

The State said the child's grandmother asked 72-year-old Mzimkhulu Thompson to fix her washing machine last November. That's when he raped her nine-year-old granddaughter while she was asleep in her bedroom.

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Bhisho has sentenced an elderly man to life behind bars for raping a nine-year-old child.

Mzimkhulu Thompson was the little girl's neighbour.

She lived with her grandmother in Zwelitsha.

He was sentenced on Thursday.

Her grandmother walked in and caught him sexually abusing the child.

It later transpired that it was not the first time he attacked her.

He'd previously raped the child in August 2021 and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

During sentencing, the State argued that Thompson was not suitable for rehabilitation as he'd only been released on parole in March 2021 after serving a portion of a sentence on another child rape conviction.