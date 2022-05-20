Denosa blames Eastern Cape Health Department for nurse's suicide

Denosa is calling for the health department in the province to address the unemployment levels among nursing staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing organisation, Denosa, is blaming the Eastern Cape Health Department after a male nurse committed suicide allegedly due to unemployment.

According to the union, this is because the department of health failed to renew their COVID-19 contracts.

The health practitioner from Tsolo, who took his own life, has been making rounds on social media.

The union said the nurse was part of the contracted nurses whose contracts were not renewed by the health department for this year.

He was among the health practitioners who demonstrated outside the provincial head offices of the department early this year demanding re-employment.

The union’s Sivuyile Sikwe said there was little progress by the health department in fighting the unemployment issues in the health fraternity.

“The nurse took his own life because he felt he could not cope with the stress of being unemployed. [This] should send a strong message to the provincial government and trigger some urgency in resolving the matters that have to do with the unemployment of essential service personal,” said Sikwe.

He said the governing system has made healthcare professionals feel useless and helpless resulting in incidents such as suicide.