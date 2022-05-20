DA lawyer says there is no 'grand conspiracy' against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

CAPE TOWN - A lawyer representing the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a legal battle with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said there’s no evidence of a “grand conspiracy” against her .

The party has also accused her of employing so-called “Stalingrad” tactics to delay the parliamentary inquiry into her competence.

This week the Western Cape High Court has heard submissions in Mkhwebane’s fight to stop the inquiry.

Mkhwebane had told the high court this week that she is a “lonesome” woman who is being victimised by the most powerful.

She's also said President Cyril Ramaphosa is heavily conflicted and suspending her would be illegal.

But the DA's senior counsel Steven Budlender said there’s no one out to get Mkhwebane.

"There is no evidentiary basis to conclude that there is some grand conspiracy against Advocate Mkhwebane. On this version presumably going back to 2019 when the judgment in the Reserve Bank (case was given). There is no evidence whatsoever that this is all some grand ploy embracing Mr Ismail Abramjee and who knows who else. There is nothing of the sort. It’s not even inference, it’s utter conjecture."

In his closing arguments Dali Mpofu, who's representing Mkhwebane, has said his client is engaged in a David vs Goliath battle and she should be protected by all means from any attacks.

Judgment has been reserved.