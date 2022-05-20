1955 Mercedes sells for R2.2bn, world's most expensive car: RM Sotheby's

The vehicle sold for almost triple the previous record, which was set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched over 48 million dollars (R76.2 million).

LONDON - A 1955 Mercedes-Benz, one of only two such versions in existence, was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros (R2.2 billion), making it the world's most expensive car ever sold, RM Sotheby's announced Thursday.

"A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of €135,000,000 to a private collector," the classic car auction company said in a statement.

The vehicle sold for almost triple the previous record, which was set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched over 48 million dollars (R76 million).