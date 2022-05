WATCH LIVE: Gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service

The multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness; she was 56.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans, friends and colleagues are remembering the late gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, at a memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness; she was 56.

WATCH LIVE: Legendary gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service