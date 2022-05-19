University of Cape Town probes rape allegations against staff member
This time, a student from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken to social media, claiming she was raped by a member of staff.
JOHANNESBURG - Another higher learning institution is dealing with allegations of rape.
The woman said she had been subjected to harassment and sexual misconduct since 2019.
In a series of tweets posted anonymously, the woman claims she reported the incident to UCT officials, but her pleas for the suspension of her alleged attacker were ignored.
Im a UCT student raped by a UCT professor on UCT premesis. I reported thus to UCT & for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter & keep it internal. I received threats from rapist. Im in witness protection.RAPED@UCT (@RAPEDUCT1) May 18, 2022
She said no action has been taken against the staff member.
She also opened a case with the police.
Police have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is being investigated and no arrests have been made.
This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is. pic.twitter.com/qW61XzgViLMamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) May 18, 2022
UCT notes with serious concern an alleged sexual assault incident raised through a series of anonymous tweets. pic.twitter.com/bqYCXdGVTUUCT (@UCT_news) May 18, 2022
The man at the centre of the allegations works for both the university and the Western Cape health department.
The university said it had noted the tweets with serious concern, adding an independent probe was under way.
The institution has offered the student support but said she’s at liberty to choose not to use the services.