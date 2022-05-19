University of Cape Town probes rape allegations against staff member

This time, a student from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken to social media, claiming she was raped by a member of staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Another higher learning institution is dealing with allegations of rape.

This time, a student from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken to social media, claiming she was raped by a member of staff.

The woman said she had been subjected to harassment and sexual misconduct since 2019.

In a series of tweets posted anonymously, the woman claims she reported the incident to UCT officials, but her pleas for the suspension of her alleged attacker were ignored.