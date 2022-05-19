Twin sister of man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk takes the stand

The accused, who is not being named to protect some of his alleged victims, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and led police to the child's body in Worcester in February 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The twin sister of a man accused of the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has taken the stand in the Western Cape High Court.

She's the fifth State witness called to testify in the trial that got under way this week.

ALSO READ:

- Tazne van Wyk murder accused pleads not guilty to 27 charges

- After long delays, Tazne van Wyk murder trial expected to get underway

- Elsies River hopes Tazne van Wyk murder trial won't be drawn out process

The accused, who is not being named to protect some of his alleged victims, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and led police to the child's body in Worcester in February 2020.

The court has heard an eight-minute recording of a call the accused received from his twin sister about two days after he and van Wyk disappeared from Connaught Estate in Elsies River.

Throughout the call, the woman can be heard asking her brother if he had taken the missing child and pleading with him to share his whereabouts.

She told him she couldn't leave home without being harassed as a missing persons flyer with photos of him and the deceased had been widely shared in the community.

The woman held her head in her hands, cried and shook her head as the recording played aloud and the accused also appeared emotional.

He could be heard telling his sister the child was not with him.

The accused on Wednesday pleaded not guilty on 27 counts, some relating to other offenses.