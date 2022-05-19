Trevor Manuel takes JJ Tabane, DJ Sbu to court, demanding R100k defamation fee

Manuel called on Tabane to withdraw and apologise for the claims, which he made during a podcast interview with DJ Sbu Leope but Tabane did not comply.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel wants the courts to order broadcasters JJ Tabane and Sbusiso ‘Dj Sbu’ Leope to pay him R100,000 in damages saying the pair defamed him.

During a podcast interview hosted by Leope, Tabane said Manuel was involved in the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope) in 2008, a claim the former minister’s labelled false and unlawful.

Manuel has made an application to the high court in Johannesburg to have the matter heard on an urgent basis after Tabane failed to comply with his demand for an apology.

Manuel wants the courts to order Tabane and his host on the Hustler’s Corner SA interview Leope to retract and refrain from further publishing the claim that he helped form splinter party Cope while he was in the ANC and a member of its national executive committee.

Manuel wants the duo to jointly pay R100,000 in damages for the allegations, which he said harm his reputation.

The former minister also wants an unconditional apology after Tabane failed to oblige to a demand to apologise by close of business last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tabane has confirmed he intends to oppose the motion.