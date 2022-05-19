Trevor Manuel approaches court on urgent basis over JJ Tabane's Cope claims

Manuel called on Tabane to withdraw and apologise for the claims, which he made during a podcast interview with DJ Sbu Leope but Tabane did not comply.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has approached the courts on an urgent basis over claims by broadcaster JJ Tabane that he helped establish the opposition party the Congress Of the People (Cope).

Manuel called on Tabane to withdraw and apologise for the claims, which he made during a podcast interview with DJ Sbu Leope but Tabane did not comply.

The former minister said that the comments by Tabane were false, defamatory and unlawful.

Manuel has approached the High Court in Johannesburg seeking an order to force Tabane and Leope to retract the claims unconditionally.