Tazne van Wyk's murder and rape trial continues today

On Wednesday, four state witnesses, including the girl's parents, testified against the man accused of the girl's kidnapping, rape and murder in February 2020.

CAPE TOWN - At the murder trial of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, the testimony of an Elsies River resident resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, four state witnesses, including the girl's parents, testified against the man accused of the girl's kidnapping, rape and murder in February 2020.

The accused, who is not being named, to protect some of his alleged victims, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and led police to the child's body in Worcester.

A Connaught Estate resident has told the court the accused and Tazne got into a minibus taxi in Cravenby on the day the girl disappeared.

The state witness said they got off at Parow Station.

Two days later, his girlfriend showed him a missing person's flyer that had pictures of the girl and her alleged kidnapper.

The resident immediately informed Tazne's family who alerted the police.

He said he and the accused used the same barber and he knew him as an arrogant and boastful person.

The witness has also testified it seemed the accused did weightlifting and always wore short sleeves to show off his muscles.

However, in court the alleged child killer looked weathered as he pleaded not guilty on 27 counts.