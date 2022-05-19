Stellenbosch University student arrested for rape suspended from residence

The university's management has confirmed that the alleged perpetrator was arrested on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged rapist at Stellenbosch University has been suspended from his residence.

Stellenbosch University said that the alleged rapist had been suspended from his residence, pending an internal and criminal investigation.

Management said that the survivor has been medically examined and offered counselling.

She reported the matter to police on Wednesday and was taken to Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital.

The rector has condemned the incident and gender violence generally in the strongest possible terms, adding that the institution was taking immediate action to support the survivor.