Stellenbosch University student arrested for rape on campus

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch University student has been arrested for rape.

The university's management said that the rape incident occurred on campus and that the perpetrator was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning. The alleged perpetrator, the university said, would be suspended from his residence, in accordance with the university's protocols pending further internal and criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities.

It added that it was now a criminal matter and that the law would now run its course.

The university said that the victim had opened a case of rape against the student with the police. It said that she had not reported the incident to the university's equality unit yet but that she had been provided with information on the various ways that an incident could be reported internally. It said that she would be assisted in doing this.

"The rector and management of the university condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms and is taking immediate action in terms of supporting the victim, investigation and disciplinary processes. There is absolutely no place in our society or on our campuses for acts of violence. Our hearts go out to the victim of the alleged rape," the university said in a statement.

This incident comes hot on the heels of two incidents of alleged racism.

In one incident, first-year law student Theuns Du Toit urinated on the study desk and personal belongings of fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana this past weekend. Du Toit has since been suspended.

In the second incident, racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student at last week's law faculty dance. She is receiving counselling.