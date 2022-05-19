Kabous le Roux | John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

He looks young and bewildered. And yet, he killed an elderly Ukrainian for absolutely no reason whatsoever… John Maytham, presenter - Afternoon Drive on CapeTalk

A 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to murdering an unarmed, old Ukrainian man.

Vadim Shishimarin shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov while he was riding a bicycle.

Shishimarin “totally accepts guilt” and faces a lifetime in jail.

“I feel deeply sorry for him," said Shelipov’s wife.

"But for a crime like that; I can't forgive him."

Russia denies targeting civilians.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist on Thursday.

He did it under orders… He also pleaded guilty… It’s absolutely a war crime to deliberately attack civilians. Ukraine says it has identified more than 10,000 war crimes. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial