Ramaphosa's letter of suspension an 'act of illegality', Mkhwebane tells court

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, told the court that the letter sent by Ramaphosa informing asking the Public Protector to give him reasons not to suspend her was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa informing her of possible suspension was an “act of illegality”.

Mkhwebane argued this in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday where she continued her legal battle to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her competence.

She also wanted to stop Ramaphosa from suspending her, saying this would be “punitive”.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the court that the letter sent by Ramaphosa informing asking the Public Protector to give him reasons not to suspend her was unlawful.

He said suspending Mkhwebane would be punitive.

"The suspension of anybody, including Advocate Mkhwebane or a judge, or a president or whatever is on its own punitive," he said.

The case continues Thursday with responses from Parliament and the Democratic Alliance.