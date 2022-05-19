Ramaphosa defends letter asking Mkhwebane to justify why she shouldn’t be sacked

He has told the Western Cape High Court on Thursday that the letter he sent to Mkhwebane was never found to be unlawful by a court.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said a letter asking Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to give him reasons why she should not be suspended was the correct approach.

Ramaphosa was responding to submissions made by Mkhwebane as she fights possible suspension and a parliamentary inquiry.

Mkhwebane wants Ramaphosa to withdraw his letter asking for reasons not to suspend her.

Dali Mpofu, senior counsel for Mkhwebane, told the court the letter was an act of illegality.



But Karrisha Pillay, senior counsel for Ramaphosa, said the letter was within the confines of the law.

“Seeks order to withdraw letter dated 17 March. So, on the face of it really is unprecedented. It’s asking court to give a mandate to the head of state to withdraw a letter the lawfulness of which has not been determined in court.

Pillay said there was no case laid out by Mkhwebane that Ramaphosa had a conflict of interest and there was no analysis or case that there is actual bias by the president.