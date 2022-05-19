Public Procurement Bill could be tabled this year, Godongwana tells Parly

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the long-delayed Public Procurement Bill could be tabled in Parliament during this financial year.

The Bill is intended to strengthen the transparency and efficiency of the procurement of goods and services by the government, which runs into hundreds of billion rands a year.

Godongwana faced calls by opposition speakers to fast-track the Bill while tabling the Treasury’s budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

“We received over 4,000 submissions on the revised Public Procurement Bill and these have all been considered along with the recommendations by the several recent commissions of inquiry. Consultations with Nedlac commenced on May 6 as the Bill progresses towards tabling in Parliament this financial year,” he said.

Billions have been siphoned from state coffers over years, due to procurement irregularities across government and members of Parliament are impatient over the length of time it is taking to finalise the draft legislation.