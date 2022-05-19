Political heavyweights expected to pay respect at home of late Mpho Moerane

Moerane passed away at Milpark Hospital where he was receiving treatment after being involved in a car crash just over a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Several political figures are expected to descend on the home of the late Mpho Moerane on Thursday.

His family confirmed his passing at a briefing on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many who have paid tribute to Moerane, describing him as an entrepreneurial and multi-skilled leader who dedicated his talents to the people of the City of Gold.

Moerane was elected Joburg mayor after the deaths of Jolidee Matongo and Geoff Makhubo in quick succession.

President Ramaphosa said that Moerane would be missed for his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and the development of Johannesburg as one of the most important economic centres in Africa.

Leaders of other political parties have also paid tribute to Moerane.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that he constantly reminded council members that their primary role was serving the people.

Economic Freedom Fighters Joburg regional chairperson Sepetlele Raseruthe said that Moerane would be remembered for his political acumen and gentleness.

Inkatha Freedom Party Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said that they were saddened by the loss of a young and dynamic leader who never shied away from the responsibility of leadership.