Music fraternity highlights lack of support at Deborah Fraser’s memorial

JOHANNESBURG - The lack of support among musicians in the country has been highlighted by artists attending the memorial service of the late gospel star Deborah Fraser in Johannesburg.

Gospel group Joyous Celebration Co-Founder Jabu Hlongwane has urged singers to work with one another and not just support each other at funerals and memorial services.

Hlongwane spoke to the media outside the house of treasures ministries where family and friends of Fraser gathered to pay tribute to the late gospel musician.

Fraser passed away on Sunday at the age of 56 following a short illness.

Hlongwane said Fraser had left a mark in the gospel industry.

He expressed his sadness that it was times such as these where artists gathered to celebrate one another.

“We were discussing with other musicians saying that the sadder part is that we only come together because of somebody when they have passed on.”

The KwaMashu born and bred gospel star will be laid to rest on Saturday in Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal.