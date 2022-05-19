Joburg Mayor Phalatse: Mpho Moerane was honest about his political stance

Mpho Moerane passed away on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital he was receiving treatment there following a car crash a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that her rivalry with the late Mpho Moerane was only restricted to politics, adding that she’d lost a friend who was honest about his political stance but always willing to negotiate.

Phalatse said they shared more than just a first name.

"Our relationship is really what binds us together. Even before he became mayor and now while I was mayor we found that we would always reflect back with him and what he wanted us to do, which is work together and build our city," Phalatse said.

Meanwhile, the IFP in Gauteng has joined the list of organisations and individuals paying tribute to the Moerane, saying he was a compassionate and sharp-minded person who never shied away from the responsibility of leadership.