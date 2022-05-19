Mpho Moerane to be honoured with civic funeral on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says former mayor Mpho Moerane will be honoured with a civic funeral in Alexandra on Sunday.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash last week.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, speaker Vasco da Gama and other senior officials from the city visited the Moerane family in Bryanston on Thursday to pay their tributes and to formally make the offer.

Glowing tributes have been paid to Moerane following the confirmation of his passing on Wednesday.

Da Gama said the Moerane family has welcomed the support offered by the city and preparations for a civic funeral on Sunday are underway.

“A civic funeral is basically where it’s a military funeral at national level. At local level it will be JMPD and we would have one of the fire trucks will carry the body and there will be a specific way on how the funeral is conducted.”

Ahead of his burial, Moerane is expected to be honoured with a memorial service in his hometown of Alexandra on Friday.

