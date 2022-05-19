Mpho Moerane remembered for fighting against injustices

At the time of his passing Moerane was leading the ANC caucus in the City of Joburg and served as treasurer in the party’s regional structure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane is being remembered by his loved ones and comrades as an activist – whose life was anchored by being of service to those around him.

He succumbed to his injuries from a car accident in hospital on Wednesday evening.

His family during the announcement said he had been in intensive care and received maximum care but was unresponsive to treatment.

A man with an easy smile but quick-witted and sharp when it came to his stance on matters.



This is how some who’ve engaged Mpho Moerane have remembered him.

The leader who accepted the call to be mayor of Joburg through tears following his friend and former mayor Jolidee Matongo’s passing has departed in a similar manner.

Those who are fond of him say he will not be easy to forget with Mike Maile recalling Moerane’s role in community uprisings over housing issues in Alexandra.

"Despite having a house he was chairperson of the Alexandra Displacement Committee. Today we have what we call River Park because Mpho led those struggles despite having a house himself, despite not being destitute, but he led those struggles."

Moerane served as a zonal chair for several years which propelled his career into regional politics.

He’s been linked to the so-called Alex Mafia grouping in the ANC made up of activists from the famous township who went on to conquer the world of business and politics.

His passing also comes at a time when he was trying to find his feet and set himself apart from being seen as a junior in that clique.

His departure may fracture an already divided ANC in Joburg which he had hoped to unite if he became its chairperson.

Details of his funeral will be announced in due course.