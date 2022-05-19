Moerane family calls out media, 'sources' for inaccurate reporting on his death

The former mayor and ANC leader in Johannesburg succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, just over a week after being involved in a car crash.

JOHANNESBURG - The grief-stricken family of former Joburg mayor, Mpho Moerane, said the inaccurate reporting of his passing was inhumane.

The family confirmed his passing at a media briefing at Milpark hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"It was unfortunate that Mpho was killed many times before being certified dead by those qualified to do so. I do not know nor will I understand why people continued spreading rumours despite us giving them an assurance that Mpho was still alive," said family spokesperson Mike Maile.

He slammed both the media and so-called sources from the hospital, who falsely leaked the news of Moerane’s condition earlier this week.

Maile said he is disappointed in the public and the media for peddling rumours of the late former mayor before his passing was confirmed. The inaccurate reporting caused confusion and heartache.

"It traumatised the family I do not wish it on any other person and I hope the abuse of social media stops because you hurt people."

The family said details of the late former mayor’s funeral will be announced soon.