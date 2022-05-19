Memorial service of late Mpho Moerane to be held on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many who have paid tribute to Moerane, describing him as an entrepreneurial and multi-skilled leader who dedicated his talents to the people of the city of gold.
BRYANSTON - A memorial service for the late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is expected to be held on Friday.
Moerane succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, just over a week after he was involved in a car crash.
He has been several political figures are expected to pay their tributes at his Bryanston home, north of Johannesburg.
Moerane was known to many as a politician and loyal public servant.
But to his wife Fikile, he was a loving husband, to his four children, he was a caring father.
Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has just briefed the media outside the home of the late #MphoMoerane. He says the passing of the former Mayor cuts very deep @NkoRaphael. pic.twitter.com/gN5VuerBElEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2022
Family spokesperson Bruce Sarela said: “He was a people’s person, he was a solutions-based person.”
Moerane’s funeral will take place on Sunday at Kwabhekilanga sports ground in Alexandra.
FAREWELLS
Leaders of other political parties have also paid tribute to Moerane.
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that he constantly reminded council members that their primary role was serving the people.
Economic Freedom Fighters' Johannesburg regional chairperson Sepetlele Raseruthe said that Moerane would be remembered for his political acumen and gentleness.
Inkatha Freedom Party Gauteng chair Bonginkosi Dhlamini said that they were saddened by the loss of a young and dynamic leader who never shied away from the responsibility of leadership.