Memorial service of late Mpho Moerane to be held on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many who have paid tribute to Moerane, describing him as an entrepreneurial and multi-skilled leader who dedicated his talents to the people of the city of gold.

BRYANSTON - A memorial service for the late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is expected to be held on Friday.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, just over a week after he was involved in a car crash.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many who have paid tribute to Moerane, describing him as an entrepreneurial and multi-skilled leader who dedicated his talents to the people of the city of gold.

He has been several political figures are expected to pay their tributes at his Bryanston home, north of Johannesburg.

Moerane was known to many as a politician and loyal public servant.

But to his wife Fikile, he was a loving husband, to his four children, he was a caring father.