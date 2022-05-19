Mashaba: Joburg mayor deaths over last year a reflection of SA's circumstances

Former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the death of three mayors within the last year was a tragic reflection of the unfortunate circumstances of the country.

Mpho Moerane’s family announced his passing at a press briefing at Milpark Hospital on Wednesday night.

He had been receiving treatment there after he was involved car crash just over a week ago.

Moerane served briefly as mayor following the death of his colleague and friend, Jolidee Matongo, who also died in a car crash after canvassing for the African National Congress (ANC) in Soweto ahead of last year’s local government elections.

His predecessor, Geoff Makhubo, died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

While Mashaba said that his comments were not necessarily linked to Moerane’s accident, he attributed the carnage on the roads to the breakdown in the rule of law.

"We look at the accident rates in South Africa and they're the highest in the world. There are so many factors - it's the breakdown of the rule of law because people end up driving and not respecting the rules because of the collapse of our criminal justice system, the rate of drunken driving. I think honestly, for me, our government is responsible for this mayhem we are seeing."