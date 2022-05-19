Man charged in Pete Mihalik’s murder admits contact with two co-accused

Vuyile Maliti has pleaded not guilty along with Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo.

CAPE TOWN - A man charged in connection with the assassination of defence advocate Pete Mihalik admits he was in contact with two co-accused but denies it was linked to the crime.

They were arrested after Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at school in Green Point in October 2018.

Neither Biyela nor Khumalo have not offered plea explanations at this stage.

However, Maliti has admitted to being in contact with Biyela prior to and on the day of Mihalik's murder.

His lawyer said Biyela wanted Maliti to sell gold coins for him.

This aspect will be further explored during the trial.

All three men are also charged with the attempted murder of Mihalik's two children.

The prominent advocate's son was wounded, while his daughter was unharmed.