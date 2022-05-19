Joburg city guide: Six places to try with your crew this weekend If three's a crowd, then the more the merrier this weekend. Whether connected by blood or bond, here are seven places to visit with the people you hold closest in life. Joburg City Guide

I AM LIVE festival Fancy a live music festival or an interactive session on "how to boss up"? Take some time to enjoy with the people you love the most, those that bring out the best in you, with these diverse, informative and entertaining events on display this weekend. I AM LIVE festival ft Nakhane, Sun el Musician and Ms Party Get get your tickets (R320.00) today for the Bassline fest I AM LIVE Featuring NAKHANE, SUN EL MUSICIAN, BONGEZIWE MABANDLA, MS PARTY & AURUS on the 21st of May 2022: https://t.co/pvEcAVi0iI gear up your weekend in celebration of Africa Month Dont miss out! #IAMLIVEFest pic.twitter.com/XDx1aAtGZs Basha Uhuru (@BashaUhuru) May 17, 2022 Make your way to Constitutional Hill on 21 May and enjoy an exciting live music experience. The Bassline Fest presents I AM LIVE. Featuring as the headline act is the award-winning musician, actor, and writer Nakhane, hallmarking his first SA performance after his move to UK two years ago. Other acts to expect include Sun El Musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Ms Party and Aurus. Get your tickets on Howler for R320, gates open from 2pm. Shakespeare Songs & Sonnets in Parktown Chris Vale (baritone) and Eugene Joubert (pianist) present a musical voyage of Shakespeare’s poetry through the personalised themes of love and death. Elevating bard to new heights, art songs by Gerald Finzi, Erich von Korngold and Franco Prinsloo infuse two prolific mediums, music and literature, through artistic expression. The performance starts at 5pm to 6pm on 22 May 2022. Northwards, 21 Rockridge Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg is where the experience will be hosted and R120 gets you through the door (R100 for kids under 15). Book your ticket on Quicket Design Joburg Expo at Sandton City Convention Centre Book now: https://t.co/pwFA6ml6fP Its almost time! #DesignJoburg22, Jozis favourite design & decor show, is packed with design talks, architectural tours, VR experiences, launch events, panel discussions & pop-up bars & eateries, all alongside our flagship Design Joburg CoLabs. pic.twitter.com/i1E1Rwq2Em Design Joburg (@designjoburg) May 6, 2022

South Africa’s most innovative design and décor show, Design Joburg, makes a grand return to the Sandton Convention Centre from 19 to 21 May 2022.

Presented by Sanlam Private Wealth, driven by Lexus and in association with Hendrick's Gin and South African Tourism.

Designers and creatives joining the exhibition include the acclaimed multi-award-winning designer Rich Mnisi, award-winning contemporary multimedia visual artist, Trevor Stuurman, and Cocoon Lifestyle founder Bilala Mabuza.

Your ticket gets you free access to Design Joburg Collective at Kramerville and 44 Stanley.

The expo begins on Thursday 19 May until Saturday 21 May and tickets price range from R30 to R130, book your spot via Webtickets.

From Koesiestes to Kneidlach - One woman comedy show at Sandton City

Comedian Chantal Stanfield offers an authentically hilarious and true South African story of a girl from the Cape Flats who falls in love with a Jewish boy from the East Rand in Johannesburg.

Now with a "beige" baby on board the raw comedy act intertwines a myriad of cultural, religious and familial issues to navigate.

From 19 to 21 May at 7:30pm at Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Sandton Drive and Rivonia Road, Sandton. enjoy Stanfield's interpretation of love and living through the lens of cultural bias.

Tickets are R180 and are available on Computicket.

Joburg Sunset Rooftop Experience

Dance and Dine in the sky with MicroAdventure's tour Rooftop Bar Hopping experience, step into enjoyment and hop onto an open-top sightseeing bus.

Get the best views of Joburg, spend your night experiencing four unique rooftop bars in the city. You will be served with platters at The Parktonian Hotel and a complimentary local beer or cider of your choice on your arrival.

The experience costs R850 which includes a glass of bubbly or a cocktail with canapé platters.

Visit MicroAdventure's or Quicket for more details.

Brunch party and workshop in Braamfontein

That’s Nice! Presents a creative melting pot for entrepreneurs, change makers, freelancers and taste-pioneers.

Enjoy an informative courtyard brunch set in the aesthetic 99 Juta design focused development.

You can expect an inclusive workshop by Lineo Kabole to help build your personal brand on social media. The interactive seminar includes a Q&A session with industry professionals.

Make your booking on Quicket.

This article first appeared on 702 : Joburg city guide: Six places to try with your crew this weekend