It's a monumental waste of money, Outa on Mthethwa's flag

JOHANNESBURG - It's a monumental waste of money.

So says activist group Outa over the government's plan to spend more than R20 million on a flag pole to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane.

It's drawn criticism.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has defended the project as part of his department's mandate to promote social cohesion.

However, Outa's Wayne Duvenage said the move is foolish.

"At a time when the country is as broke as it is, when we have bigger issues to tackle and deal with R22 million could be spent far more wisely. So it sends the wrong message to the public and this is expensive, it's unnecessary and it sends the message that our government does not care about our people. We have so much more to do with R22 million than raise a pole on a flag."