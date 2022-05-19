Investing in education the best way to eradicate child labour, says Marwala

University of Johannesburg Vice-Chancellor Professor Tshilidzi Marwala was speaking during the fourth day of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - University of Johannesburg Vice-Chancellor Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said that the best way to eradicate child labour was to invest in education.

The chancellor said that the country needed to start using and training individuals on new technology to stop child labour.

Marwala said: "Once you educate the labour about these new technologies, it's to make these technologies accessible whether it is in the form of software, of course, the know-how will come as a result of education, we have to increase our level of competitiveness and this necessarily means we have to invest in new ways of production."

Throughout the week, discussions will be held to accelerate action on ending child labour.