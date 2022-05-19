Investigation into blast at Medupi power plant reveals procedural non-compliance

Unit 4 at the plant exploded in August, a month after its completion.

LEPHALALE - An investigation into a blast at the Medupi Power Station has revealed procedural non-compliance.

Unit four at the plant exploded in August, a month after its completion.

Nine employees on line management level have been suspended.

The area where unit four is situated is slightly quieter than the other units as it has been lying dormant for over nine months.

The unit contributes about 720 megawatts to the national grid.

Medupi’s Acting General Manger Zweli Witbooi said having this unit out takes a significant toll on the national grid.

We are at the #Eskoms Medupi power station. This is the generator that remains offline. It hasnt been working since the explosion in August last year.



“In terms of stages, if you are at stage 1 and you lose a Medupi unit, it takes you to stage 2.”

Eskom has estimated that the refurbishment of the unit will cost about R2.5 billion but that is subject to the awarding of a contract.

The utility plans to have the unit completed by August 2024.