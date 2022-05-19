Go

Government is not committed to the empowerment of Africans, says Shivambu

Shivambu has questioned why the state has not used its procurement power to invest in marginalised groups as opposed to relying on imports.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu speaking at the Black Business Council Summit. Picture: EFF South Africa/Twitter
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu speaking at the Black Business Council Summit. Picture: EFF South Africa/Twitter
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has told delegates at the Black Business Council Summit that the government is not committed to the empowerment of Africans.

Shivambu has questioned why the state has not used its procurement power to invest in marginalised groups as opposed to relying on imports.

The business community and government officials gathered in Midrand for the annual event on Thursday.

Shivambu has called for the amendment of the Public and Municipal Finance Management Acts to enable the creation of autonomous institutions, which are not controlled by what he described as the “white capitalist class”.

Research has shown that South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world with the racial breakdown of wealth favouring white people in the main.

Shivambu challenged the government to create millions of sustainable jobs: “Including the introduction of the minimum wage in order to close the wage gap between the rich and the poor, close the apartheid wage gap and promote rapid career paths for Africans in the workplace.”

ANC NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa said the party acknowledges its mistakes which have led to setbacks in the country and is on the path to correcting them.

“We have realised that the policies that we had were not as effective we had hoped. There are a few companies that have thrived.”

She said structural barriers are the stumbling block to the nation’s shared prosperity.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA