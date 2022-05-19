Government is not committed to the empowerment of Africans, says Shivambu

Shivambu has questioned why the state has not used its procurement power to invest in marginalised groups as opposed to relying on imports.

JOHANNESURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has told delegates at the Black Business Council Summit that the government is not committed to the empowerment of Africans.

The business community and government officials gathered in Midrand for the annual event on Thursday.

Shivambu has called for the amendment of the Public and Municipal Finance Management Acts to enable the creation of autonomous institutions, which are not controlled by what he described as the “white capitalist class”.