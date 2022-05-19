Gauteng Cosatu rallies behind Nehawu’s strike at Unisa

The demonstrations have entered a fourth week with the union accusing the university’s vice-chancellor Puleng Lenkabula of not following procedures when terminating the staffers’ contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has thrown its weight behind striking workers affiliated to National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) at the University of South Africa over the dismissal of five employees who are also the union’s shop stewards.

The demonstrations have entered a fourth week with the union accusing the university’s vice-chancellor Puleng Lenkabula of not following procedures when terminating the staffers’ contracts.

Last month several graduations at the institution were brought to an abrupt halt by disgruntled workers who hijacked proceedings at the ZK Matthews Hall in Pretoria over allegations Lenkabula had undermined last year’s collective bargaining by awarding a handful of staff members a salary increases.

Cosatu’s Gauteng secretary Louisa Modikwe said: “We continue to call for the lunchtime pickets and demonstration at the Department of Higher Education and Training including TVET colleges and universities in Tshwane. And should this abnormal behaviour of the vice-chancellor and the university of remaining opposed to constructive engagement we will definitely call for secondary strike.”